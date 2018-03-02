IPSOS: Investment by Ipsos S.A. in Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

Investment by Ipsos S.A. in Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Paris, 2 March 2018 - Ipsos SA is pleased to announce that it has agreed to invest approximately £3 million in Big Sofa Technologies plc by way of a subscription for 16,402,143 ordinary shares of 3 pence each at a price of 18.5 pence per Ordinary Share for 20 per cent of the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of Big Sofa. Big Sofa is traded on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc (AIM: BST) and is a fast-growing international video analytics provider to consumer brands and market research agencies.

Big Sofa and Ipsos have been engaged in a successful and increasingly active trading relationship for more than two years. In April 2017, the two companies formalised this relationship with the signing of a Master Service Agreement. Since signing this agreement, the trading relationship between Ipsos and Big Sofa has deepened and is expected to continue to expand following Ipsos' investment in the company.

Use of Funds

The investment will enable Big Sofa to enhance its sales and marketing functions - particularly within the US - to take advantage of significant revenue-generating opportunities it has identified, as brands increasingly recognise the value of incorporating video analysis into their consumer research strategies. It will also enable Big Sofa to accelerate further investment in its video analytics platform and technology infrastructure. Furthermore, while Big Sofa's technology platform already enables automated data ingestion, analysis and visualisation, the investment will enable the Company to accelerate development of new kinds of analysis that link consumer context and behaviour, driving greater value for clients, either directly or as part of their knowledge management systems.

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Ms Laurence Stoclet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer and Support Functions Director at Ipsos, will be appointed to the board of directors of Big Sofa as a non-executive director following admission of Ipsos' shares in Big Sofa to trading on AIM.

Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman and CEO, commented:

"Ipsos is investing in technology which we believe has the potential not only to transform the consumer research market in which we operate, but also to disrupt other sectors where codification, discovery, learning and meaning are equally transformed through the use of visual data. We have tremendous respect for Big Sofa's brand and its leadership team and believe strongly in the opportunity to create meaningful long-term value for our respective shareholders, employees and customers."

Simon Lidington, Chief Executive Officer of Big Sofa, commented:

"We are extremely proud that Ipsos has chosen to invest in the considerable potential of Big Sofa's technology to be applied both within their industry and potentially in wider areas. Following our collaboration on a large number of projects, Ipsos has seen first-hand the value that Big Sofa's video observation and analytics technology already delivers to clients. Their Investment is intended to help Big Sofa develop faster as an innovative technology business and enable us to add additional capacity to take advantage of the opportunities to accelerate our rate of revenue growth.

"We will be delighted to welcome Laurence Stoclet to the Board of Big Sofa. Her 20 years' experience at the financial, operational and IT helm of one of the world's largest research agency groups will be invaluable to Big Sofa as we continue to work towards realising our vision of becoming the platform of choice for the world's leading companies and organisations that helps them see, understand and learn from real human behaviour."

At Ipsos we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society.

We make our changing world easier and faster to navigate and inspire clients to make smarter decisions.

We deliver with security, simplicity, speed and substance. We are Game Changers. Ipsos is listed on Eurolist - NYSE-Euronext.

The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index

and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

