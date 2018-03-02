sprite-preloader
WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
02.03.2018 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 published

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 published

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2017. Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) G4 Guidelines. The Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.vaisala.com/annualreport (http://www.vaisala.com/annualreport). Printed copies can be ordered from comms@vaisala.com (mailto:comms@vaisala.com) or through the company's website.

More information:
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521
Vaisala Corporation

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

Vaisala Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/3120/R/2173096/837749.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vaisala Oyj via Globenewswire

