Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 published

March 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 published

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2017. Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) G4 Guidelines. The Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.vaisala.com/annualreport (http://www.vaisala.com/annualreport). Printed copies can be ordered from comms@vaisala.com (mailto:comms@vaisala.com) or through the company's website.

More information:

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

