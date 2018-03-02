Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 published

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.
Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 published
Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2017. Vaisala's Annual Report 2017 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) G4 Guidelines. The Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.vaisala.com/annualreport (http://www.vaisala.com/annualreport). Printed copies can be ordered from comms@vaisala.com (mailto:comms@vaisala.com) or through the company's website.
