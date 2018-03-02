Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180301183934_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-01 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4220 Unit price: 9.76063 Euro Volume: 2662 Unit price: 9.74564 Euro Volume: 4400 Unit price: 9.74990 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 11282 Volume weighted average price: 9.75291 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-01 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 403 Unit price: 9.75883 Euro Volume: 1158 Unit price: 9.71307 Euro Volume: 546 Unit price: 9.77766 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2107 Volume weighted average price: 9.73856 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-01 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 377 Unit price: 9.75817 Euro Volume: 784 Unit price: 9.74889 Euro Volume: 54 Unit price: 9.74000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1215 Volume weighted average price: 9.75137 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-01 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 396 Unit price: 9.75250 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 396 Volume weighted average price: 9.75250 Euro