BIMobject AB: BIMobject signs cooperation agreement with Zynka BIM

BIMobject enters into a strategic cooperation with Swedish BIM consulting company Zynka BIM in order to offer a complete solution for the digitalisation of built properties. Zynka BIM is well-established in digitalisation for leading property managers. The consulting company will use the cloud-based BIMobject platform to manage all product data in its projects, which adds value through information that is guaranteed to be correct and up-to-date.

Zynka BIM helps building owners and developers digitalise their processes in all stages from project development, design, and production, to management. There is an increasing need for reliable, updated data in all phases of both construction processes and existing buildings. The awareness that such information control brings tangible value is growing rapidly among building owners, who realise this insight in the shape of concrete initiatives.

"Continuously updated data is vital to cost-efficient management. The processes may vary depending on the preconditions. But what all clients have in common is the need for precise, reliable, and updated information. That's why 3D-scanning the building is often our starting point when we digitalise existing assets", says Petter Bengtsson, CEO of Zynka BIM.

Zynka BIM uses digital models for property management that correspond to BIM models in building and construction. Both models contain detailed information and documentation on all of the products that are included in the building, which facilitates and streamlines its management in a number of ways. BIMobject Hercules provides a private platform for secure, efficient management of this information within a project or an organisation.

"The BIMobject technology is an important part of the solution we offer property owners. Because the information on the platform is always up-to-date, we're able to create an efficient infrastructure in all parts of the construction process", says Petter Bengtsson.

"We look forward to working with Zynka BIM to provide property owners with the right platform, objects, and processes to digitalise their buildings. Together, we'll be able to build Sweden as a knowledge nation for BIM and property digitalisation, and then spread the knowledge to the rest of the world", says Viktor Davidov, Solution Specialist at BIMobject.

About BIMobject

BIMobject is a Swedish technology company with a global presence operating at the forefront of digitalising the building industry. BIMobject provides a cloud-based platform and powerful technology to make digital product information available for Building Information Modelling (BIM), allowing its use early in the building process for visualisation, specification, and analysis. The platform collects valuable data that streamlines the construction industry throughout the product lifecycle. More intelligent design and construction lead to better product selections, reduced waste, and more efficient logistics during the building process. At the same time, property management benefits from higher quality, improved use of energy, and lower operating costs.



Today, BIMobject operates in a number of markets and has a global growth strategy. The company's offerings include development, hosting, management, and publishing of digital versions of manufacturer products: BIM objects. Its customers are building and interior product manufacturers who market their products via the BIMobject Cloud. The user base consists primarily of architects, designers, and engineers, who access the BIMobject Cloud through CAD/BIM-applications, apps, and web services. The BIM objects are integrated into a detailed model of the building, which increases the chance that the real products will be selected for purchase.

BIMobject is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North with the ticker symbol BIM.

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission

bimobject.com (http://bimobject.com/)

