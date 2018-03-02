Industry Experienced Chief Marketing & Products Officer Joins Clavister to Fuel Commercial Growth

Örnsköldsvik, SWEDEN, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, announces the appointment of Johan Edlund as the Chief Marketing & Products Officer in Clavister's newly formed Marketing & Products department. Edlund-with 18 years of industry experience from Aptilo, Procera Networks, 3 and others-brings a wealth of executive management and deep product development knowledge to Clavister. He'll leverage those skills to optimize the product and solutions portfolio into commercially successful offerings for Clavister's customers.

"I can't imagine a better time to join the company in its journey to be the world's best European cybersecurity vendor," Edlund declares confidently."My task is to build the right products that customers embrace, to create scalability as the company grows and set a path of high commercial growth through our global sales force," he adds.

"This is a critical part of our management team that will deliver on our growth ambitions. As Johan and his team enables the go-to-market product strategy, I'm confident that our sales teams will create the commercial success from these excellent products and their messaging," states John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister.

