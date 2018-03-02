

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GKN PLC (GKN.L) confirmed that its Board has engaged in discussions with Dana Incorporated regarding a potential combination of Dana with GKN Driveline that would be effected mainly in equity. The Board believes that the possible transaction under discussion could provide greater value to shareholders and should therefore be explored alongside the demerger, as compared with the Melrose offer which has been rejected by the Board as fundamentally undervaluing the company and its prospects.



On 12 January 2018, GKN announced that it intended to separate its aerospace and automotive businesses. On 27 February 2018, the company announced that it intended to complete a demerger by mid-2019. The company has received a number of approaches in respect of its businesses.



The company said its shareholders will be kept informed of any relevant developments and, in the meantime, are advised to take no action in relation to the Melrose offer.



Separately, GKN announced that the basis upon which it has agreed to progress those demerger discussions with the Trustees of its UK pension schemes includes, among other things, an intention by GKN to make a financial contribution of approximately 160 million pounds to the UK Pension Schemes upon demerger. GKN has not yet reached a legally binding agreement with the Trustees.



