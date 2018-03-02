

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale sales declined at the end of the year, after rising in the previous seven months, data from Destatis showed Friday.



In real terms, wholesale sales dropped a price-adjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 4.1 percent rise in November.



On a monthly basis, wholesale sales declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent from November, when it rose by 2.3 percent.



During the fourth quarter, wholesale sales grew 2.1 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



In wholesale of raw materials, semi-finished goods and machinery, which is an indicator of industrial production and exports, sales in the fourth quarter were 1.7 percent higher than last year.



Compared with 2016, wholesale sales registered an increase of 3.0 percent in 2017.



