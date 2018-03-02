

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation eased to the lowest since late 2016, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Import prices climbed 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, in line with expectations, but slower than December's 1.1 percent increase. This was the slowest rate since November 2016, when prices grew 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, month-on-month increase in import prices accelerated to 0.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. The rate also exceeded the expected 0.4 percent.



At the same time, export prices advanced 0.7 percent on year after climbing 1 percent in the previous month. On a monthly basis, export prices advanced 0.3 percent.



