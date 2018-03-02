

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper company Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose to 671 million euros or 138.5 cents per share from 638 million euros or 131.7 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 887 million euros, up 5% from last year.



Underlying basic earnings of 149.5 euro cents per share were up 8% compared to 2016.



Underlying operating profit of 1.018 billion euros was up 4% on the prior year. Higher selling prices and marginally higher volumes more than offset higher operating costs, a lower fair value gain on forestry assets, the impact of maintenance shuts and negative currency effects. After taking into consideration the impact of special items of 61 million euros, operating profit of 957 million euros was up 1%.



Group revenue was 7.096 billion euros was up 7% on the prior year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, revenue was up 4% due to higher average selling prices across all businesses.



The company noted that its board has recommended payment of a final ordinary dividend of 42.90 euro cents per share, bringing the total ordinary dividend for the year to 62.0 euro cents per share, an increase of 9% on 2016. The Board has recommended a special dividend of 100.0 euro cents per share, in addition to the recommended final ordinary dividend.



The final ordinary dividend and the special dividend are subject to the approval of the shareholders of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc at the respective Annual General Meetings scheduled for 16 May 2018 and if approved are payable on 25 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on 4 May 2018.



