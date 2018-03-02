

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax from continuing operations climbed to 564 million pounds from last year's 364 million pounds. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations surged 141 percent to 153.6 pence from 63.8 pence a year ago. 141%



Underlying profit before tax was 750 million pounds, compared to 623 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations were 148.7 pence, compared to 124.7 pence last year.



Adjusted operating profit climbed 18% to 812 million pounds. Adjusted EBITDA grew 19% from last year to 915 million pounds.



Total revenue for the year increased 17% to 1.77 billion pounds from prior year's 1.52 billion pounds. On an organic and constant currency basis, revenues grew 10%.



Total income went up 18% to 1.96 billion pounds.



Further, the Board proposed a final dividend of 37.2 pence per share, which results in a 19% increase in the total dividend to 51.6 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 30 May 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 4 May 2018.



David Warren, CFO and Interim Group Chief Executive, said, 'Reflecting the strong results, as well as confidence in outlook and focus on shareholder returns, the dividend per share increased in line with earnings at 19%, and the Group completed a £200 million buyback during the year.'



Further, the company reported good progress on recruitment of new CEO with a strong field of high quality candidates.



