Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554  
02.03.2018
PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 1

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI'): 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

Annual General Meeting held on 1 March 2018

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT') hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 1 March 2018 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 38,119,772 proxy votes were received, representing 41.1% of the 92,702,637 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

ResolutionVotes in favourDiscretionary VotesVotes againstVotes withheldTotal proxy votes
138,086,37932,20201,19138,119,772
238,070,97832,20210,5166,07638,119,772
338,087,17632,182414038,119,772
438,034,00634,40250,41495038,119,772
538,085,33632,2021,28495038,119,772
638,085,33632,2021,28495038,119,772
738,081,40632,2024145,75038,119,772
838,082,33732,2024,28395038,119,772
938,082,46632,2021,6143,49038,119,772
1038,077,72633,6527,98041438,119,772

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 March 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire