Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, March 1
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI'): 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
Annual General Meeting held on 1 March 2018
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT') hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 1 March 2018 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 38,119,772 proxy votes were received, representing 41.1% of the 92,702,637 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
|Resolution
|Votes in favour
|Discretionary Votes
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Total proxy votes
|1
|38,086,379
|32,202
|0
|1,191
|38,119,772
|2
|38,070,978
|32,202
|10,516
|6,076
|38,119,772
|3
|38,087,176
|32,182
|414
|0
|38,119,772
|4
|38,034,006
|34,402
|50,414
|950
|38,119,772
|5
|38,085,336
|32,202
|1,284
|950
|38,119,772
|6
|38,085,336
|32,202
|1,284
|950
|38,119,772
|7
|38,081,406
|32,202
|414
|5,750
|38,119,772
|8
|38,082,337
|32,202
|4,283
|950
|38,119,772
|9
|38,082,466
|32,202
|1,614
|3,490
|38,119,772
|10
|38,077,726
|33,652
|7,980
|414
|38,119,772
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Contact:
David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 March 2018