'National Winners' Awarded by the European Business Awards Sponsored by RSM, at the British Residence in Brussels

BRUSSELS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The best businesses from Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg were honoured at an exclusive event last night at the British Residence, Brussels, for The European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648163/European_Business_Awards.jpg )



The 25 businesses were chosen by a panel of independent judges, including senior businesses and academic leaders as the best in the Awards' 12 categories for their regions, and they will now go on to represent their country in the final stage of the competition.

At the event, business leaders came together to celebrate and network with their peers after being successfully named as 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in December, all hoping to be named National Winners.

The National Winners are:

Country Company Category Belgium Intys hr The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award Belgium REALCO The Award for Innovation Belgium beMatrix The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR0-25m Belgium BELCAR The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR26-150m Belgium AZ Maria Middelares The Customer and Market Engagement Award Belgium NGDATA The Digital Technology Award Belgium iText Group The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year Belgium AR Metallizing The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award Belgium MAXUS BELGIUM The Workplace and People Development Award The Netherlands AFWEU The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award The Netherlands Batavia Biosciences The Award for Innovation The Netherlands Lightweight Containers B.V. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR0-25m The Netherlands CAMPOSOL EU The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR26-150m The Netherlands Infotheek Group The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR150m or higher The Netherlands Riwal The Customer and Market Engagement Award The Netherlands Ultimaker The Digital Technology Award The Netherlands HR2day The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year The Netherlands de Jong DUKE The Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion The Netherlands ZDHC Foundation The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award The Netherlands Incentro The Workplace and People Development Award Luxembourg Flash The Award for Innovation Luxembourg Grand City Properties The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR150m or higher Luxembourg INTRASOFT International The Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion Luxembourg Solutions 30 The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year Luxembourg CTG Luxembourg PSF SA The Workplace and People Development Award

British Ambassador, Alison Rose said "It is with great pleasure that I am hosting the European Business Awards here at the British Residence in Brussels for the third time. This is an invaluable opportunity to celebrate the success of companies from Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg and to recognise their contribution to creating jobs and opportunities in the Benelux and for driving prosperity both in the region and internationally. Britain is committed to remaining open to companies looking to invest in and trade with the UK and we will always welcome the new ideas, innovation and progress brought to our economy by companies such as those selected this evening as National Winners. The British Embassy and the UK Department for International Trade look forward to supporting all companies on the Ones to Watch List with their UK growth plans as they continue to expand."

RSM firms provide audit, tax and consulting services to clients across the globe. Within Europe, RSM firms have experts in 43 countries who work as an integrated team, sharing skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of clients' businesses.

Luc Toelen, Managing Partner RSM Belgium said: "RSM Belgium would like to congratulate the businesses that have been named 'Ones to Watch' and 'National Winners' for Belgium. It is highly encouraging to have such a high calibre of businesses in our country and to see them recognized for their excellence and success."

Jan Kees van der Leek, Partner RSM Netherlands said: "The exceptional Dutch business leaders that we celebrated with last night have demonstrated strong leadership and commercial excellence, backed by entrepreneurialism and innovation. We are continually impressed with the standard and diversity of the businesses operating in the Netherlands and, through the global RSM network, we are very well positioned to support and drive their international growth plans. Furthermore, we are proud to be partner of the European Business Awards and we wish the Dutch National Winners continued success and the best of luck in the final stage."

Stéphanie Grisius, Partner, RSM Luxembourg said: "The European Business Awards event is very important for us as it does not only reward the commitment and excellence of the participating companies in their activity sector but it also provides an opportunity to celebrate great entrepreneurial experiences by sharing them with a wide stakeholders' audience. Congratulations to the National Winners!"

The National Winners will face further judging in their chosen category, and the final category winners will be announced at the European Business Awards Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland 23 May 2018.

Separately companies in the competition are also competing in a public vote to be named 'European Public Champion' at the Gala Final. The public vote is open and reaches people from across the globe. Last year the public vote generated almost 250,000 votes. To view the videos and vote for your favourite company please go to: http://www.businessawardseurope.com

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

• It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk, SDL Managed Translation. http://www.businessawardseurope.com.

About RSM:

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 43,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.1 billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global

