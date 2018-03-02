The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 5 March 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,185,674 shares (DKK 61,185,674) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 65,419 shares (DKK 65,419) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,251,093 shares ( DKK 61,251,093) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 220 shares at DKK 40.41 · 1,800 shares at DKK 68.65 · 3,625 shares at DKK 80.55 · 350 shares at DKK 210 · 250 shares at DKK 220.40 · 18,813 shares at DKK 225.90 · 200 shares at DKK 231.50 · 1,250 shares at DKK 234 · 1,250 shares at DKK 246 · 21,535 shares at DKK 254 · 6,850 shares at DKK 272 · 5,188 shares at DKK 337.40 · 88 shares at DKK 466.20 · 4,000 shares at DKK 939.50 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666789