The board of Carillion dismissed a proposal that could have poured £218m into the government contractor's ailing pension scheme, believing a month before the company's collapse that they could still revive its fortunes. Details of a plan drawn up by accountancy firm EY, but rejected by directors, emerged as MPs conducting an inquiry into Carillion's failure released evidence they said proved "pervasive institutional failings" at the company. - Guardian The voice of Australia's coal lobby is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...