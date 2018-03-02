London Stock Exchange Group said full year operating profits rose 47% to £626m as core businesses all put in a strong showing. Adjusted operating profit were up 18% at £812m while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 19% to £915m. Total revenue increased to £1.76bn from £1.5m in 2016.The final dividend was lifted to 37.2 pence per share, a 19% increase, taking the total payout to 51.6 pence each. Interim chief executive David Warren said the group had ...

