Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: World ATM Congress 2018

World ATM Congress 2018 is in Madrid fromMarch 6-8

NEW YORK, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for World ATM Congress 2018, the world's largest international air traffic management (ATM) exhibition and conference, which takes place from March 6-8 at Feria de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

World ATM Congress 2018 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Virtual Press Office/Cision PR Newswire: http://worldatmcongress.vporoom.com

World ATM Congress 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

Imtradex

Booth #209

Press Kit: worldatmcongress.vporoom.com/Imtradex

Founded in Dreieich in 1996, Imtradex Hör-/Sprechsysteme GmbH is located close to Frankfurt/Main, and has become one of the leading manufacturers of headsets in Europe today.

Imtradex develops, produces and distributes hear-/ talk-solutions for both, common use and special security requirements. Our performance and company concept is characterized by innovative production technologies, highest quality standards, reliability and flexibility to respond to specific requirements.

imtradex.com

Comfort and safety for communications at airports

For the smooth running of an airport, clear communication is crucial - both between pilots and controllers and between pilots and ramp personnel. Misunderstandings can have serious consequences, especially given the very high traffic density found in European airports and in European airspace.

As a result, communication equipment itself has become safety factor. Imtradex has developed special communication systems for air traffic control, ramp handling and pilots to meet the specific needs of the aviation industry.

Our products are already in use in many of the world's airports, ATC centers and cockpits. The sound absorption headsets were subjected to a wide range of tests under extreme weather conditions for months during the development stage, resulting in a design which provides optimum sound damping. Furthermore, Imtradex has expanded its AirTalk headset series to include two new technically optimized models for the ATC area.

Almost all flights that fly over the German airspace are controlled through a headset from Imtradex!

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during World ATM Congress 2018 for the latest news.

Virtual Press Office (http://www.vporoom.com/) is a Cision PR Newswire company. Follow us on Twitter @VPOEventZone or subscribe to our RSS feed for more trade show news. If you have questions about Virtual Press Office services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email sales@vpoinc.com.