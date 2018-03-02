

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in December, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus for December was revised up to EUR 513 million from EUR 502 million reported earlier.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 490 million.



Exports climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in December, in line with the flash data published on February 9.



Imports rose 2.3 percent in December from a year ago, slower than the 2.5 percent increase estimated initially.



In the year of 2017, the external trade surplus was EUR 8.1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX