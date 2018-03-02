

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated in January, after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



The producer price index climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than December's 3.4 percent increase, which was revised down from 3.7 percent. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Domestic market prices grew 3.2 percent annually in January and foreign market prices rose by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.1 percent at the start of the year.



