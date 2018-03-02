CRU: New Horizons for the Phosphate Market

LONDON, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Phosphate fertilizer prices have rallied over recent months, with the DAP FOB Tampa benchmark increasing 22% since September 2017, to USD 410/t. This rally comes despite the recent commissioning and ramping up of low cost capacity in Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Prices have been underpinned by increases in key raw material values such as sulphur, which doubled in price within the space of four months in H2 2017. Strong global demand, a spread of capacity closures and Chinese supply control have provided further support. Will this new capacity and a return to lower raw material prices drag phosphate fertilizer values lower, or is the market approaching new horizons?

Drivers behind the price rise. A new divergence in the market?

Phosphate fertilizer prices have rallied beyond expectations since September 2017. Sharply higher sulphur and ammonia prices towards the end of 2017 lent support, but the supply and demand balance also tightened. This is despite the Ma'aden Wa'ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (MWSPC, a joint venture between Ma'aden, Mosaic and SABIC) commissioning its new 3Mtpa phosphate fertilizer facility in August, and OCP continuing to ramp up its new capacity at Jorf Lasfar.

The fourth quarter of each calendar year usually marks a quiet demand period. However, demand through Q4 2017 remained steady and this has continued into January and February, helping to maintain high price levels. Exports from China, the largest exporting country, declined modestly in 2017. This was owed to tight supply following agreed output cuts between producers. Tighter environmental regulations also played a role, with temporary shutdowns commonplace throughout the year. The India market has also been supportive, with a USD 111/t increase in its Q12018 phosphoric price agreement, lifting that key price benchmark to USD 678/t.

In October 2017 Mosaic announced it would be idling its 2Mtpa Plant City facility at the beginning of 2018. This has further tightened supply and maintained strong price levels, despite recent declines in raw material prices.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/New-horizons-for-phosphate

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.