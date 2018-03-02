MWL: Adestra Unveils Key Sector Research - Retailers Taking Their Eye Off the Ball When It Comes to Email Marketing

LONDON, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Adestra also announces Campaign of the Year 2017 winner

Marketing Week Live, Olympia West, Stand MD60, 7th and 8th March 2018 - Adestra unveiled today its annual sector report compiled from the latest Adestra/Econsultancy Email Marketing industry Census. This compares the top six industry sectors in key areas such as ROI & email performance, use of email tactics, device optimisation, automation, data protection, and future innovation - including best practice tips throughout.

The report highlights a number of significant changes over the last 12 months, not least the fact that Travel brands have risen to the top for email performance (moving ahead of Publishing and Charities), while Retailers have sunk to the bottom. Correspondingly, Retailers employ the lowest email tactics of any sector and are doing the least optimisation for different devices. Find out the full story in the latest Email Marketing Sector Report, available for visitors to Adestra's stand MD60.

Also announced at the show are the winners of Adestra's Campaign of the Year 2017 - The Daffodil Hotel & Spa and Fat Media. With the objective to promote special accommodation offers after the holiday period and just when the blues kick in, the Daffodil Hotel & Spa worked closely with Fat Media to design and develop a successful email marketing campaign. With enticing and on-brand imagery, a clean design, a clear call-to-action button, a sense of urgency and perfect timing, this campaign saw a 29% click-to-open rate and 2500% ROI.

The 12 Campaign of the Year participants have been compiled in a brochure that Adestra will be distributing at Marketing Week Live.

In addition, the Head of Customer Success Danielle Woolley will be speaking on the 8th at 11.30 am at the Marketing Tech stage. In her session, Danielle will be sharing her insights, experiences and real case studies to help marketers understand how to drive results by creating email campaigns by utilising a First-Person Marketing approach.

About Adestra

Adestra is a trusted provider of First-Person Marketing solutions for global and growing brands.

The company's industry-leading email platform provides a powerful infrastructure for one-to-one, contextual messaging and marketing automation, helping marketers communicate more effectively with their customers and subscribers. Robust reporting features allow marketers to efficiently evaluate and optimize their campaign results. The flexible structure and open integration architecture allow businesses to connect disparate technology platforms to create a seamless customer journey.

Along with a best-of-breed platform that drives customer engagement and boosts ROI, Adestra was founded on the principle that marketing success takes more than technology, which is why customer service is at the heart of its business. Adestra was a winner of the 2014 and 2017 Customer Focus Award from the Customer Service Institute. It also won Bronze for Customer Service Department of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards for Customer Service, as well as being presented with the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from one of its longest-standing clients, UBM.

Adestra continues to maintain one of the highest customer retention rates in the industry. It is trusted by top companies including UBM, Condé Nast Digital Limited, and Tile, among others.

Established in 2004, Adestra has offices throughout the UK, USA, Canada and Australia. For more information, please visit http://www.adestra.com .

