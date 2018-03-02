

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, announced Friday the establishment of a joint venture with China-based SAIC Motor Corporation Limited. The joint venture will manufacture power modules for the dynamically developing electric vehicle market in China.



SAIC Motor holds a stake of 51 percent of the JV and Infineon 49 percent, respectively. The partners have received all approvals by public authorities. The Shanghai -based JV is named SAIC Infineon Automotive Power Modules (Shanghai) Co, Ltd. or SIAPM. Volume production is scheduled to start in the second half of 2018.



The company noted that the JV SIAPM offers power solutions for electric vehicles in China, the world's largest and fastest growing market for electro-mobility. It aims to supply to all customers producing in China.



Infineon said it will continue to independently serve all other markets. The joint venture will focus on frame-based HybridPACK modules for the Chinese market.



