HEAD acoustics, based in Herzogenrath, Germany with representations worldwide, is an industry leader in the fields of voice and audio quality test instrumentation, electro-acoustics, noise, vibration, and engineering services. HEAD acoustics develops hardware and software solutions and offers consulting services for testing voice and audio quality devices such as mobile phones, networks, VoIP VoWiFi devices, IoT, Bluetooth accessories, and more. The test and simulation systems conform with industry standards published by ITU, 3GPP, GSMA, ETSI, TIA, IEEE and conform with specific carrier and network requirements. Visit the HEAD acoustics stand 7J65 in hall 7 to learn more about the latest highlights!

Company: HEAD acoustics Headquarters Address: Ebertstraße 30a Herzogenrath 52134 Germany Main Telephone: +49 2407 577-0 Website: www.head-acoustics.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Telecommunications Key Executives: CEO: Hans W. Gierlich Public Relations Contact: Marit Schumacher Phone: +49 2407 577-0 Email: marit.schumacher@head-acoustics.de

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005001/en/