QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2017, QIAGEN employed approximately 4,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

Company: QIAGEN Headquarters Address: Qiagen Str. 1 Hilden 40724 Germany Main Telephone: +4921032911676 Website: http://www.qiagen.com Ticker/ISIN: QIA(FWB)/NL0000240000 QGEN(NYSE) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Biotechnology Key Executives: CEO: Peer Schatz CFO: Roland Sackers Public Relations Contact: Thomas Theuringer Phone: +4921032911826 Email: pr@qiagen.com Investor Relations Contact: John Gilardi Phone: +4921032911711 Email: ir@qiagen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005009/en/