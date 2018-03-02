

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said an exit from the current ultra loose monetary policy is likely around fiscal 2019 when it achieve 2 percent inflation target.



'The members of the policy board and I think that prices will move to reach 2 percent in around fiscal 2019,' Kuroda told parliament. It will be natural to think about and debating exit at that time, he added.



Policy board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday that it was premature for the BoJ to consider tightening in the near future.



If there is a delay in the timing of achieving the price stability target due to domestic factors, the BoJ should take additional easing measures, Kataoka added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX