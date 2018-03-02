

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday to join a global sell-off as investors fretted about a potential trade war and the prospect of the ECB and Bank of Japan exiting extraordinary stimulus.



The benchmark DAX was down 140 points or 1.15 percent at 12,052 in opening deals after losing as much as 2 percent in the previous session.



Steel producer Salzgitter fell over 3 percent and ThyssenKrupp dropped 1.7 percent after the U.S. said it would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum.



In economic releases, German retail sales decreased 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent, official data showed. Sales had fallen 1.1 percent in December.



Germany's import price inflation eased to the lowest since late 2016, while wholesale sales fell for the first time in eight months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX