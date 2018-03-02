Engineering group IMI said full year pre-tax profits rose 9.4% to £180.9m as new products drove an improved performance in what it called a "mixed" trading environment. The company added that it expected to see higher organic revenue growth in the first half of the current year. Revenue in the reported year was up 5.7% to £1.75bn. The dividend was increased to 25.2p a share from 24.7p last time.Organic revenue, which adjusts for exchange rates and excludes acquisitions and disposals was ...

