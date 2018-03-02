Takeaway food delivery marketplace Just Eat announced on Friday that its board has appointed Mike Evans to the role of non-executive chairman, with effect from 26 April. The FTSE 100 firm said that since 2014, Evans had been non-executive chairman of digital property portal group ZPG. He also served as the senior independent director of Chesnara. Evans was previously non-executive chairman of Hargreaves Lansdown from December 2009 to February 2018, and a non-executive director of esure from June ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...