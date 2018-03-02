sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.03.2018 | 10:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 2

Pacific Assets Trust plc

2 March 2018

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14(R), Pacific Assets Trust plc announces that Sian Hansen, a non-executive director of Pacific Assets Trust plc, has resigned as a director of JPMorgan Income & Capital Trust plc with effect from 28 February 2018 following the company being placed into members' voluntary liquidation and has been appointed as a non-executive director of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust plc which became listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from today, 2 March 2018.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


© 2018 PR Newswire