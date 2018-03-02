

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday and the dollar declined versus a basket of currencies as investors fretted about a potential trade war and the prospect of the ECB and Bank of Japan exiting extraordinary stimulus.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 59 points or 1.12 percent at 5,203 in opening deals after declining 1.1 percent the previous day.



Total SA fell over 1 percent after the oil and gas firm acquired Marathon Oil Libya which holds a 16.33 percent stake in the Waha Concessions in Libya.



