JNA Awards 2018 is now open for entries

HONG KONG, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious JNA Awards organised by UBM is now accepting entries for its seventh edition. Qualified companies and individuals are invited to take part in this annual awards programme.

Awards categories include:



Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser) Brand of the Year - Retail eSupplier of the Year Industry Innovation of the Year Manufacturer of the Year - Jewellery Manufacturer of the Year - Cutting & Polishing Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - ASEAN, Japan & Korea Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - Greater China Outstanding Enterprise of the Year - India Retailer of the Year (500 outlets and below) Retailer of the Year (501 outlets and above) Sustainability Initiative of the Year Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

Entries will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of six international industry experts, namely:

Albert Cheng , Advisor to the World Gold Council and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC)

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder of JNA, and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, said, "Stepping into its seventh year, the JNA Awards constantly updates its programme according to industry trends to serve the trade better. We are privileged to provide a powerful platform for honourees and recipients to spread their success stories by actively showcasing and promoting the best practices in the industry."

JNA Awards 2018 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook and the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, together with the KGK Group, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited serving as Honoured Partners.

Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said, "As a Headline Partner of the JNA Awards for seven consecutive years since its inception in 2012, Chow Tai Fook is delighted to witness the JNA Awards serve as a premier and influential platform that has been championing best business practices in the jewellery industry. We are committed to supporting this awards programme and are excited to cooperate with our fellow partners who share the same mission. We look forward to another fruitful year for the JNA Awards."

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of SDE, noted, "As the most prestigious showcase of talents and successes in the global jewellery industry, the JNA Awards brings glory and honour to all its participants. I anticipate entries of the highest calibre again this year, and encourage SDE members to enter with my best wishes."

Interested parties (to nominate or to self-nominate) must complete and submit their entry forms no later than midnight (Hong Kong time) of 30 April 2018.

The honourees or shortlisted entrants will be announced on 21 June 2018 at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

For more information, visithttp://www.jnaawards.com/or contact:

JNA Awards Marketing

UBM Asia (Hong Kong)

+852 2516-2184

marketing@jnaawards.com

