

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK construction sector continued to expand at a subdued pace in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.4 in February from a 4-month low of 50.2 in January.



The reading was above the expected level of 50.5. The score signaled a marginal increase in construction output during February.



Civil engineering was the worst performing category of construction work and a soft patch for house building continued in February. Meanwhile, the bright spot was a solid upturn in commercial construction.



