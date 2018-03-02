The battery, solar and EV maker's Gigactory in Nevada is projected to be the world's largest building by footprint when its completed, and its rooftop can fit roughly 100,000 solar panels.Tesla seems to have begun installing the world's largest rooftop pv system. Images shown on BuildingTesla.com (found via Electrek) show what looks like a solar panel installation just beginning. pv magazine has sent an email to Tesla asking for a comment and will update once we have new information. At first glance, the '70MW' value on a 43 acre rooftop seems like a strong number. The structure is projected ...

