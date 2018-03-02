Continued High Growth for AniCura in 2017

WASHINGTON, March. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AniCura, one of Europe's leading providers of high-quality veterinary care for companion animals, showed continued high growth in 2017 and welcomed more than 800 new employees to the company.

Since its foundation in 2011, AniCura has grown rapidly and the number of patient visits and referrals have increased every year, leading to a high and steady organic growth. Customer satisfaction levels for 2017 remained high at index 83, and the vast majority of AniCura's customers would recommend AniCura to other pet owners.

During 2017, 30 new specialised animal hospitals joined AniCura, most residing outside the Nordic region. In total, 200 animal hospitals and clinics were part of AniCura at the end of 2017.

-Our profound focus on medical quality and employee development is a key differentiator in the market and continues to attract both new customers and talented employees. Our operational model with local decision-making close to the patient and customer also continues to be highly appreciated by all our stakeholders, says Peter Dahlberg, CEO AniCura.

Further investments in quality

In 2015, AniCura launched its proprietary quality development and improvement program QualiCura. During 2017 several improvements could be evidenced within areas such as infection control and the use of antibiotics. More than half of AniCura's clinics reduced their use of antibiotics during 2017.

Investments continued to be significant, with more than 20 new computed tomographies (CT), magnetic image resonance (MRI) scanners and the latest models of advanced ultrasounds installed at AniCura's clinics during 2017. In addition, a comprehensive program for continuing education (ACE, AniCura Continuing Education) was launched. Since 2011, total investments in education, research, equipment and premises amounts to more than SEK 1 billion.

-In the years to come, we expect to further accelerate our investments in quality and innovation and in our people, concludes Peter Dahlberg.

At the end of 2017, AniCura attended to two million companion animal patients across seven European countries and employed 4 000 veterinary professionals of which 1 200 were veterinarians. About a quarter of all vets at AniCura have or are underway to achieve national or international specialist degrees, including the accredited European specialist title Diplomate.

