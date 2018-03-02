Patient safety is the top priority for Biogen and AbbVie.

The European Medicines Agency has initiated an Article 20 referral procedure following reports of inflammatory encephalitis and meningoencephalitis.

Given the nature and complexity of adverse events being reported, characterizing the evolving benefit/risk profile of ZINBRYTA will not be possible going forward given the limited number of patients being treated. Therefore, Biogen and AbbVie believe it is in the best interest of patients to voluntarily withdraw worldwide marketing authorizations for ZINBRYTA.

Biogen will continue to work collaboratively with regulatory authorities and with healthcare providers in their management of ZINBRYTA patients.

"Biogen believes the voluntary worldwide withdrawal of ZINBRYTA, a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis, is in the best interest of patients," said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer at Biogen. "Biogen and AbbVie continue to prioritize patient safety and the care of multiple sclerosis patients worldwide."

Patients currently treated with ZINBRYTA should contact their healthcare provider if they have any questions or concerns.

About ZINBRYTA

ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is currently available in the EU, U.S., Switzerland, Canada and Australia. ZINBRYTA is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Because of its risks, ZINBRYTA is generally used in people who have tried two or more MS medicines that have not worked well enough. It is not known if ZINBRYTA is safe and effective for use in children under 18 years of age.

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of the world's first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in Alzheimer's disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

