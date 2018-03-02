NOTICE 2.3.2018 TURBO WARRANTS



LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)



Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 44 warrant(s) issued by NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) with effect from 5.3.2018. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



**********************************************************************



TIEDOTE 2.3.2018 TURBO WARRANTIT



NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL):N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 5.3.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 44 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien listauspäivä on 5.3.2018 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille.



Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666844