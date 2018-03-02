Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in management

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 2, 2018 at 12.05 EET

The head of Rovio's Games business unit Wilhelm Taht will leave the company

Wilhelm That, a member of Rovio's Leadership Team and since 2016 the head of Games business unit will leave his position due to personal reasons. Taht will leave Rovio with immediate effect, and CEO Kati Levoranta will for the time being also assume the role of head of Games.

"I want to warmly thank Wilhelm for his work to the success of Rovio's games business. With his leadership we have grown the Games business revenue and profitability significantly, and put together several top games teams. We'll all going to miss his deep games experience and his visible contribution to the Rovio spirit. Going forward we will further continue to empower our studios and simplify our structure to be ever more agile", comments Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta.

"After 3,5 amazing years, working with some of the best Games teams in the world, it's time to pass the hoodie and move on. Over the last two years we have seen an astonishing change in our games when moving towards running our games as services and truly transitioned our games business to Free to Play. I will never forget that journey and the learnings I have been blessed with as Head of Games. I want to thank Rovio Leadership, Board of Directors and above all the whole kick-ass Games team for putting your faith in me", states Wilhelm Taht.

