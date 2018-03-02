London stocks fell in early trade on Friday after the White House sparked worries about a trade war and as investors eyed a key Brexit speech by Prime Minister Theresa May. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was off 0.5% at 7,143.18, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1229 and down 0.1% versus the dollar at 1.3769. Stocks on Wall Street ended down on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said he will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, reviving worries of a trade war. At a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...