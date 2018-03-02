Johnson Matthey announced the appointment of Jason Apter as its sector chief executive of health on Friday, confirming he would join the company on 5 March and be based in the US. The FTSE 100 speciality chemicals giant said Apter would bring "deep experience" of the healthcare and life sciences industries, where he previously held executive positions in both the US and Asia. In his most recent role, Apter was the executive vice president of research solutions at MilliporeSigma, the life ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...