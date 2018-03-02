sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,89 Euro		-1,10
-3,14 %
WKN: A2ABB6 ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70 Ticker-Symbol: JMT2 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,678
34,338
13:49
33,82
34,48
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC33,89-3,14 %