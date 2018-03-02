ASOS said on Friday that chief financial officer Helen Ashton will be leaving the online fashion retailer in the summer. After Ashton informed the company of "her desire to move on from her current role", it was agreed that she will step down as CFO and retire from the board on 30 April 2018. She will remain in employment until 31 August to ensure an orderly handover. "The board expresses its appreciation for the contribution that Helen has made to the group during her tenure and wishes her all ...

