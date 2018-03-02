

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a German pharmaceutical company, Friday said that Gedeon Richter Plc informed that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has accepted the regulatory resubmission of its proposed biosimilar to Amgen's Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).



Pegfilgrastim, a pegylated recombinant, human granulocyte-colony stimulating factor is used in cancer patients to help with some of the side effects of their treatment.



A biosimilar medicine is a biological medicine, that is developed to be highly similar to an already authorized biological medicine.



The resubmission follows the successful completion of an additional clinical study, which provided data demonstrating biosimilarity of both the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of the proposed biosimilar and Neulasta. The biosimilar pegfilgrastim is currently under review by the EMA for the same indications as the reference product.



In December 2016, Gedeon Richter withdrew its Marketing Authorization Application or MAA from the EMA for biosimilar pegfilgrastim, following a CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) meeting, according to which it has been indicated that the data provided did not allow the Committee to conclude a positive benefit risk assessment.



According to the license and distribution agreement signed by STADA and Richter in 2015, upon approval, biosimilar pegfilgrastim is expected to be launched under both STADA and Richter labels in the European Economic Area.



