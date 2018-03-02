

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended losses for a fourth straight session on Friday and the dollar declined versus a basket of currencies as investors fretted about a potential trade war and the prospect of the ECB and Bank of Japan exiting extraordinary stimulus.



Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said an exit from the current ultra loose monetary policy is likely around fiscal 2019 when it achieves 2 percent inflation target.



'The members of the policy board and I think that prices will move to reach 2 percent in around fiscal 2019,' Kuroda told parliament. It will be natural to think about and debating exit at that time, he added.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 1.2 percent at 370.29 in late opening deals after tumbling 1.3 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was down as much as 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was losing 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.7 percent.



Steelmakers Salzgitter, ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal lost 3-4 percent after the U.S. said it would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim slumped 4 percent after the cement giant posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 3.12 billion Swiss francs, hit by an impairment charge.



German chipmaker Infineon Technologies dropped 2.3 percent after announcing a joint venture with China-based SAIC Motor Corporation to manufacture power modules for the dynamically developing electric vehicle market in China.



London Stock Exchange Group tumbled 3.2 percent despite reporting a rise in annual profit and revenue.



GKN shares declined 1.2 percent in London. The engineering group confirmed that it is in talks about selling its automotive business to Dana.



Plastic and fibre products manufacturer Essentra rallied 4.5 percent after narrowing its annual pre-tax loss.



Packaging and paper company Mondi advanced 1.6 percent. The company announced a special payout after reporting modest growth in full-year underlying profit.



On the data front, German retail sales decreased 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent, official data showed. Sales had fallen 1.1 percent in December.



Germany's import price inflation eased to the lowest since late 2016, while wholesale sales fell for the first time in eight months.



The U.K. construction sector continued to expand at a subdued pace in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.4 in February from a 4-month low of 50.2 in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX