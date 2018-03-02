The Chinese Ministry of Industry in Beijing has issued new guidelines for the PV industry. These urge Chinese manufacturers to invest at least 10 million yuan annually into research and development.China intends to control the expansion of production capacity in the photovoltaic sector more strictly, and to promote more innovations. At this regard, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has announced that new guidelines have been adopted, as the news agency Reuters reported. The new provisions, on the other hand, are also a reaction to the duties imposed by President ...

