Arian Silver Corporation - Statement re Broker

London, March 2
ARIAN
SILVER
Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A
2 March 2018
Statement re Broker
Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian' or the "Company') reports that, following the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority earlier today, that the Company's sole broker, Beaufort Securities Limited, has been placed into administration, the Company has commenced the process of appointing a new broker. A further announcement will be made to confirm such appointment as soon as practicable.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
|Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell / Jamie Spotswood
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625
OR
|Yellow Jersey
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221