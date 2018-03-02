Arian Silver Corporation - Statement re Broker

ARIAN

SILVER

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

2 March 2018

Statement re Broker

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian' or the "Company') reports that, following the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority earlier today, that the Company's sole broker, Beaufort Securities Limited, has been placed into administration, the Company has commenced the process of appointing a new broker. A further announcement will be made to confirm such appointment as soon as practicable.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact: