sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,003 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1W4RW ISIN: VGG0472G1147 Ticker-Symbol: I3A1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIAN SILVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARIAN SILVER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.03.2018 | 11:38
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arian Silver Corporation - Statement re Broker

PR Newswire
London, March 2

ARIAN
SILVER

Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A

2 March 2018

Statement re Broker

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian' or the "Company') reports that, following the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority earlier today, that the Company's sole broker, Beaufort Securities Limited, has been placed into administration, the Company has commenced the process of appointing a new broker. A further announcement will be made to confirm such appointment as soon as practicable.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell / Jamie Spotswood
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625

OR
Yellow Jersey
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221

© 2018 PR Newswire