As from March 5, 2018, subscription rights issued by LightLab Sweden AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 15, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: LLSW TR B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010947028 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151363 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



As from March 5, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by LightLab Sweden AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: LLSW BTA B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010947036 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151364 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.