BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation eased in January on energy prices, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Producer prices advanced 1.5 percent year-on-year, slower than the 2.2 percent increase logged in December. Prices were expected to climb 1.6 percent.



The slowdown was largely driven by energy price inflation, which came in at 0.5 percent versus 2.7 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.4 percent, following December's 0.1 percent increase. The rate came in line with expectations.



In the EU28, producer price inflation fell to 1.9 percent in January from 2.5 percent in December.



