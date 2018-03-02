Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Statement re Broker

2 March 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy' or "the Company')

STATEMENT RE: BROKER

The Company notes the announcement today regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL') and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL') being placed into insolvency and that the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA') has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity.

BSL is the broker to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules'). As a result of the requirements imposed by the FCA, BSL will no longer be able to provide broking services to the Company in accordance with the AIM Rules.

The Company is seeking to appoint a new broker as soon as possible and a further announcement will be made when this appointment is made.

