sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,28 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 Ticker-Symbol: FKV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.03.2018 | 11:54
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Statement re Broker

PR Newswire
London, March 2

2 March 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy' or "the Company')

STATEMENT RE: BROKER

The Company notes the announcement today regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL') and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL') being placed into insolvency and that the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA') has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity.

BSL is the broker to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules'). As a result of the requirements imposed by the FCA, BSL will no longer be able to provide broking services to the Company in accordance with the AIM Rules.

The Company is seeking to appoint a new broker as soon as possible and a further announcement will be made when this appointment is made.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/Nick Harriss
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com


© 2018 PR Newswire