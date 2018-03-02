HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.3.2018 AT 13:00



Proposals by Huhtamäki Oyj's Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Huhtamäki Oyj will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at 11.00 (EET) at Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki, Finland.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors would be eight (8).

The Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker, Mr. Jukka Suominen, Ms. Kerttu Tuomas and Ms. Sandra Turner would be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and that Ms. Anja Korhonen and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich would be elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It is proposed that Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich's term as a member of the Board of Directors would start only on July 1, 2018 due to personal reasons.

The current members of the Board of Directors Ms. Eija Ailasmaa and Mr. Rolf Börjesson have notified the Company that they will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Anja Korhonen (born 1953) has acted in several different executive roles at Nokia Corporation from 1996 until 2011, latest position being Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller (2006-2011). Before Nokia Corporation she has worked in several different executive and finance roles in Finland and abroad at Hewlett-Packard (1983-1996). Ms. Korhonen's current key positions of trust include Board member and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee at Outotec Oyj as well as Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Oriola Oyj. Ms. Korhonen holds a M.Sc. (Econ) degree. She is independent of the Company and significant shareholders.

Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich (born 1966) acts as Senior Adviser, Independent Consultant and Operating Partner to private equity companies. Before that he has acted in Amcor Group as President and Managing Director, Flexibles, Asia Pacific and Member of the Global Management Team from 2010 until 2017. Prior to Amcor, Mr. Wunderlich has held executive positions at LINPAC Group (2008-2009) and at Rio Tinto Alcan (1993-2007). Mr. Wunderlich's current key positions of trust include Board member at AptarGroup as well as Board member at Essentra PLC. Mr. Wunderlich holds a B.Sc. (Business Administration) degree. He is independent of the Company and significant shareholders.

The biographical details of all candidates are presented on the Company's website (www.huhtamaki.com) at the Investors section.

All of the candidates have given their consent to the election. In addition, all of the candidates have notified the Company that if they are elected as members of the Board of Directors, they will elect Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Jukka Suominen as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Remuneration and expense compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors would remain unchanged and thus be paid as follows: to the Chairman EUR 120,000, to the Vice-Chairman EUR 68,000 and to other members EUR 57,000. In addition, the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the meeting fees would remain unchanged and thus be paid for each meeting attended as follows: EUR 1,000 for all meetings, except EUR 2,000 to the Chairman for the Audit Committee meetings, EUR 1,200 to the Chairman for the Human Resources Committee meetings and EUR 1,200 to the Chairman for the Nomination Committee meetings. Traveling expenses of the Board members would be compensated in accordance with the Company policy.

Proposals of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been published on February 14, 2018.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting is planned to be published on the Company's website on March 27, 2018. In addition, there will be an announcement regarding the notice in the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872





