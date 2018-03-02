A unit of Solargiga Energy Holdings has revealed plans to invest CNY 160 million ($25.2 million) in 1 GW per year of PV module production capacity.Jinzhou Chuanghui New Energy, a wholly owned unit of the Solargiga Energy group, will install the new production lines in facilities it already owns. Mass production is scheduled to start late in the second quarter, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Solargiga Energy bought a 63% stake in Jinzhou Chuanghui New Energy last year. The indirect wholly owned group subsidiary started out producing multicrystalline wafers. However, it ...

