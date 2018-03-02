Metal Fatigue Solutions Opens Regional HQ in NYC; Empire State Building Office Serves Growing East Coast Demand

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / Metal Fatigue Solutions (MFS), producer of the next generation of advanced Nondestructive Testing (NDT) and Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) technology systems for major civil and industrial infrastructure, today announced it has opened an office in New York City's Empire State Building.

MFS' newly established East Coast regional headquarters will serve a growing customer base whose companies or projects are located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and others. It also provides increased access to Washington D.C. where the Company routinely consults with officials at the Department of Transportation and other federal agencies overseeing our Nation's civil infrastructure encompassing bridges, aviation and wind turbines to oil rigs and pipelines.

Currently, MFS is working with four of the top 20 engineering firms listed in the ENR 2017 Top 500 Design Firms, and six of the top 100, as it gains market share at an accelerating rate with its suite of next generation NDT and SHM technologies. Organically, as the east coast's older bridges and other civil infrastructure continue to age, the Company is receiving a growing number of contracts to utilize its technology to increase the safety of various structures in the Tri-State area.

The MFS NYC office is located on the 56th floor of the Empire State Building, 350 Fifth Avenue 10118. and its telephone number is 914-359-4724.

About Metal Fatigue Solutions Inc.

Metal Fatigue Solutions (MFS) develops, manufactures and markets next-generation non-destructive testing (NDT) devices and systems that indicate the true status of fatigue damage in a metal component. The Company's customers include the State DOTs, Infrastructure Owners, the U.S. Federal Government, and private engineering firms (http://metal-fatigue-solutions.com.)

Initially commercialized in 2005, MFS' flagship product is the industry leading Electrochemical Fatigue Sensor (EFS™), an instrument that detects microscopic growing fatigue cracks in metals. With seven patents, MFS owns the only NDT technology able to find growing cracks as minute as 0.01 inches - critical information that enables structural engineers to isolate and repair the more than 100,000 US steel bridges classified as structurally deficient or functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration. EFS is also applicable to aerospace, ships, cranes, railways, power plants, nuclear facilities, chemical plants, mining equipment, piping systems and "heavy iron."

Contact Info

Metal Fatigue Solutions

Email: mail@metal-fatigue-solutions.com

Tel: (702) 800-5542

SOURCE: Metal Fatigue Solutions



