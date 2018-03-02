Nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company Amur Minerals Corporation announced the completion of the 350 kilometre ice road from the Ulak station on the Baikal-Amur railway, to its Kun-Manie project in the far east of Russia, on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said that as a result, it has initiated the restocking programme for implementation of its 2018 field season. It said construction of the ice road was completed on 15 February - a week earlier than last year. ...

